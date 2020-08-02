Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $713,677,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,286,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,075,772. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

