Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 18,889 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 344,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 11.5% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. 5,053,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

