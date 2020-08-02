Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 2,409 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1,590.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

SMMD stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50.

