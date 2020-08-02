Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 8,193 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,475. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.78. 1,495,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,536. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $225.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

