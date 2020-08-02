Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $55.49. 7,443,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

