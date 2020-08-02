Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 1,929 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $785.48. The company had a trading volume of 334,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $714.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $787.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,041 shares of company stock worth $3,437,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $765.16.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.