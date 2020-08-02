Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 2,192 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 27,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.62.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,797. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

