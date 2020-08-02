Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 7,022 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 119,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,889,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,145,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $80.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,726,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

