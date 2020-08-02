Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 84,466 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,466 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 26,470,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,272,102. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

