Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 92,082 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 501.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,082 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 8,261.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after buying an additional 1,098,470 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,939,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,090,000 after buying an additional 165,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,468,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after buying an additional 90,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,140,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,393,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

