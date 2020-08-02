Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,410. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $314.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.