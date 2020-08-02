Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,460,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.