Brinker Capital Inc. Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 34.4% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

NYSE:BDX traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.34. 1,491,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average of $250.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

