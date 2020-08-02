Brinker Capital Inc. Has $14.10 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Ecolab by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Ecolab by 70.4% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,023 shares of company stock valued at $10,095,797. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.08. 1,797,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.22 and its 200 day moving average is $192.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.