Brinker Capital Inc. Has $18.01 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 0.6% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $196.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,865,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.13 and its 200-day moving average is $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $198.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

