Brinker Capital Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,980 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Match Group worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,106,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $515,348.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $44,673,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares in the company, valued at $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 605,762 shares of company stock worth $57,302,991. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Match Group from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,006,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

