Brinker Capital Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.53. 4,684,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.69. The firm has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock worth $304,245,598. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.97.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

