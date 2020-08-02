Brinker Capital Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after buying an additional 199,714 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,154,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Comments


