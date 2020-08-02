Brinker Capital Inc. Has $8.83 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,895,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,844,000 after purchasing an additional 943,196 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,694,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,539,284. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

