Brinker Capital Inc. Has $9.05 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $575.01. The stock had a trading volume of 375,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $556.48 and its 200 day moving average is $509.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $592.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock worth $30,536,679 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

