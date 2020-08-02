Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

PFE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,042,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

