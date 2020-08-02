Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,570. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

