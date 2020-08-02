Brinker Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 582,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,000. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4,371.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,950,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,771,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,584 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,469,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,064,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,818. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

