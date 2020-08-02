Brinker Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,034,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 148.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 82.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,439. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

