Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 16,757 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FleetCor Technologies worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.47.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.57. The stock had a trading volume of 332,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,378. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.82 and its 200 day moving average is $255.63.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

