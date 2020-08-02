Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.67.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $685.44. The stock had a trading volume of 547,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,297. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $704.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,515 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,697. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

