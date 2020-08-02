Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 19,800 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.83, for a total transaction of $8,134,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,741,454.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $67,284,857. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.95. 1,217,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.37. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $420.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

