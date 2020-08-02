Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 22,999 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,999 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 35,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

