Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,747 shares of company stock worth $150,544,165. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.87 and a 200-day moving average of $284.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

