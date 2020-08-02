Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,004. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

