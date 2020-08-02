Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,935 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.34. 640,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $134.41.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

