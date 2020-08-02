Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $8.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.54 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $8.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $32.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.61 billion to $32.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.28 billion to $36.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.64. 4,604,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,467. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.45. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

