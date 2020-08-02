Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Announce -$1.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.39). Southwest Airlines reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 260.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.89. 11,131,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,968,345. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,169,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,316,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 956.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,172,172 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

