Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Announce -$1.97 EPS

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.39). Southwest Airlines reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 260.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.85) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.89. 11,131,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,968,345. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,169,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,316,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 956.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,172,172 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit