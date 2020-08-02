Canaccord Genuity Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $475.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow stock traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $439.20. 1,745,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total transaction of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,794 shares of company stock worth $48,071,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

