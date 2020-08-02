Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of JNB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.35. 1,189,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,689. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

