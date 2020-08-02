Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,120,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

