Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 17,706,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,785,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

