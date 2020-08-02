Citigroup Increases PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $96.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 994,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,624,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,857 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,331,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after purchasing an additional 661,676 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

