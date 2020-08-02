Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,802 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

CMCSA traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 23,913,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,506,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

