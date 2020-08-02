Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lam Research by 60.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,466 shares of company stock worth $11,250,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,933. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $381.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.35.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

