Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in SYSCO by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. 3,070,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

