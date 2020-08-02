Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

MET stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,862,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,041. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

