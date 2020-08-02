Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,002,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,250,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

