Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $20.70 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 40.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,434 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,675. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.