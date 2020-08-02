Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $64.01 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 378,930 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 4.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $64,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,706,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785,004. The firm has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

