Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.9% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 20.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 30.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,154,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,570,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,648,844. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

