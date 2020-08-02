Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,483 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $43,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,707,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,943. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

