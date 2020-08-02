Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,307,920 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,307,920 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,768,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 433,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.48. 27,042,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

