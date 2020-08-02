Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 134,420 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 134,420 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 3.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $47,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,020,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $302,132,000 after buying an additional 2,786,347 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. 4,088,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,819. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

