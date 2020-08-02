Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 157,066 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 157,066 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 77,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $96.48. 5,154,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.